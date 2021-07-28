New York Giants to cut wide receiver after he gets into heated argument head coach, GM

Well, this is some interesting news.

According to reports, the New York Giants will be releasing WR Kelvin Benjamin later today after he had a heated conversation with Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman before storming off the field.

Benjamin was signed by the Giants in May.

