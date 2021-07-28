New York Giants to cut wide receiver after he gets into heated argument head coach, GM

Well, this is some interesting news.

According to reports, the New York Giants will be releasing WR Kelvin Benjamin later today after he had a heated conversation with Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman before storming off the field.

Benjamin was signed by the Giants in May.

Crazy scene at the first day of Giants camp. Benjamin had a heated conversation with Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman before storming off the field. https://t.co/6x8glHdcfy — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) July 28, 2021

Joe Judge has been talking to Kelvin Benjamin off to the side for like 5+ minutes while practice/stretching is happening around them. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 28, 2021

Kelvin Benjamin just walked off the field without his helmet after a long conversation with Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman. Very strange. #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 28, 2021