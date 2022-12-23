New York Jets coach suspended at least one full season

According to a report from Adam Schefter, a New York Jets coach has been suspended. Schefter is reporting that Jets WR coach Miles Austin is being suspended for a minimum of one year for violating the NFL‘s gambling policy. Austin, who allegedly bet on other sports, and not on the NFL, is appealing the suspension.

New York Jets coach Miles Austin suspended

“The league will have no further comment until that appeal has been resolved,” the NFL’s statement said.

Austin’s attorney Bill Deni claims his client bet on table games, and not on any NFL game.

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” Deni told NJ Advance Media. “Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing his suspension.”

Austin has been on Robert Saleh’s coaching staff since 2021.