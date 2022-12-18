Detroit Lions News

New York Jets make decision on Quinnen Williams for matchup vs. Lions

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions take on the Jets on Sunday
  • The Jets have made a decision on Quinnen Williams

Following their big Week 14 win over the then 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions moved to 6-7 on the season, and their playoff chances increased. In order to earn a playoff berth in the NFC, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, one of the biggest questions heading into the game was whether or not DL Quinnen Williams will play for the Jets. According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have made a decision on Williams.

Detroit Lions New York Jets Quinnen Williams

What decision did the New York Jets make about Quinnen Williams?

Heading into the 2022 season, not very many people thought the Jets would be a very good team, but they have been solid as they have had a 7-6 record heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Lions.

That being said, the Jets will now be without arguably their best player on Sunday as DT Quinnen Williams, who is having the best season of his career, has been ruled OUT.

The Jets’ defense has been very good so far in 2022, and a big reason for their success is the play of Quinnen Williams. This is a very tough loss for the Jets and a huge advantage for the Lions.

Quinnen Williams

Lost your password?