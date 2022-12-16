New York Jets make surprise decision for starting QB vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions will look to make it six wins in their last seven games, traveling to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. All week the question surrounding the game is who would start for the Jets at quarterback after Mike White took a vicious hit in their Week 14 matchup. That question has now been answered according to Adam Schefter. He broke the news on Twitter earlier today,

Sources: Jets doctors will not clear QB Mike White for contact before Sunday’s game vs. Detroit and thus Zach Wilson will start against the Lions. White wanted to play and has practiced but Jets doctors are not signing off. Thus, Wilson is back as the Jets’ starting QB. via Adam Schefter on Twitter.

How does this affect the New York Jets on Sunday vs. The Lions?

This is a huge break for the Lions as Wilson has struggled this season, seemed to have lost the team and was replaced by White a few weeks back. He was arguably the only quarterback on their roster that should’ve struck fear in the Lions, who are the hottest team in the NFL right now.

Nation, does this change your thoughts on the matchup this weekend?