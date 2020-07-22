New York Jets owner Woody Johnson under fire for past offensive comments

Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets and who also serves as U.S. ambassador to Britain, is being reported as having asked a UK official about holding the British Open at President Trump’s golf course in Scotland, as well as having made alleged sexist/racist remarks.

Per ESPN:

Among the allegations are that Johnson made racist comments about Black men and questioned the purpose of Black History Month. He allegedly argued that Black fathers don’t remain with their families, calling it the “real challenge.”

Johnson did not deny the specific allegations regarding the British Open, saying that it was an “honor of a lifetime” to serve as ambassador.

Johnson purchased the Jets in 2000 for $635 million.

