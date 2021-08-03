New York Jets release update on Cameron Clark after frightening spinal injury

New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark suffered a scary-looking neck injury during practice on Tuesday during team drills. After not moving on the field, he was immediately tended to by team medical personnel, and soon transported to a local hospital.

At the time, head coach Robert Saleh explained that team doctors told him Clark did have “some” movement, but there was no further information. But now, the Jets have released an optimistic update regarding Clark’s health.

Though Clark suffered a spinal contusion, he’s expected to make a full recovery:

OL Cameron Clark has been diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion and he is expected to make a full recovery. He will remain in Morristown Medical Center overnight for observation. 📰 https://t.co/CDaGTHe0Wa — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 3, 2021

“Man, it’s scary,” rookie quarterback Zach Wilson said. “At first, you don’t know — and we still don’t even know what it is, obviously. But what it takes to get to this position and how that could change his life, I don’t know how serious anything is, but you just feel for the dude.”

“You take every day and approach every play kind of like it could be your last,” Wilson said. “I’m not sure if it is — he could be back tomorrow, I have no idea. But it’s just a scary situation when someone’s getting carted off the field. You just pray that he’s going to be all right.”

– – Quotes via Fox Link – –