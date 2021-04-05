New York Jets trade Sam Darnold for multiple draft picks

by

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the New York Jets are trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a trio of draft picks.

Schefter is reporting the Panthers are sending a 2021 sixth round pick and second and fourth-round picks in 2022 to the Jets in exchange for Darnold.

Who wins this trade?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.