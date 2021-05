Sharing is caring!

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks made their long-awaited return to the NBA Playoffs when they were at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

During the opening moments of the game, Knicks fans welcomed Hawks G Trae Young to the playoffs with a profanity-laced chant.

Check it out.

Madison Square Garden welcomes Trae Young to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/uMKnHtHd0o — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 23, 2021