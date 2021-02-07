New York Knicks nearing agreement to send former top 10 pick to Detroit Pistons for Derrick Rose

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday night, news broke that the Detroit Pistons were in talks with the New York Knicks about a trade that would involve Pistons PG Derrick Rose.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pistons are nearing an agreement on a deal that would send Rose to the Knicks in exchange for former No. 9 overall pick Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation.

In 37 games over the past two seasons, Smith Jr. averaged just 5.3 points and 2.7 assists in 15.3 minutes per game.

Nation, would you be happy with this trade?

