The 2022 NBA Draft is underway and the Detroit Pistons have selected Jaden Ivey out of Purdue with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round.

Following the pick, Pistons fans took to Twitter to praise GM Troy Weaver for landing Ivey at No. 5.

Embed from Getty Images

New York Knicks reportedly trying to poach Jaden Ivey from Pistons

According to a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New York Knicks “are still in pursuit of acquiring Jaden Ivey.”

Fischer notes that this is still the case, even after the Pistons selected Ivey with the No. 5 pick.

Sources: The Knicks are still in pursuit of acquiring Jaden Ivey, sources said, even after Detroit selected the Purdue combo guard. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 24, 2022

We have seen that Troy Weaver is not afraid to wheel and deal but it would be an absolute stunner if he traded Ivery to the Knicks.

UPDATE:

According to James Edwards of The Athletic, “The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him.”

Edwards added that it would take a “crazy offer” for Ivey to be traded.

It would take a crazy offer for something to happen. Expect Ivey to be a Piston. https://t.co/nOvFlrGFmk — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 24, 2022

Here are some comparisons for Jaden Ivey via Sporting News:

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Ivey’s game resembles Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. The breakout star of the 2021-22 season, Morant is the new standard bearer in the evolution of the modern point guard, continuing a path blazed by former MVPs Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.

Very few guards have Morant’s combination of explosiveness, fishing ability and vision. Ivey does, or at least projects that way. Many say that if you were to redraft 2019 right now, it’s Morant — not Zion Williamson — who should have gone No. 1.

That wasn’t a serious consideration at the time, just as it isn’t right now with Ivey staring up at the consensus top three. Size will always win out in the eyes of the NBA draft but make no mistake, Ivey’s ceiling is every bit as high as the three names likely to be called before his.

We will take it!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

