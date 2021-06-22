New York Mets pitcher diagnosed with UCL tear, will receive second opinion

by

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, New York Mets pitcher Joey Lucchesi has been diagnosed with UCL tear but he will receive a second opinion before deciding how to move forward.

Lucchesi, who had been lights out in his last 5 starts, was injured last weekend and Tommy John surgery is a real possibility.

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.