New York Mets pitcher diagnosed with UCL tear, will receive second opinion

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, New York Mets pitcher Joey Lucchesi has been diagnosed with UCL tear but he will receive a second opinion before deciding how to move forward.

Luis Rojas said Lucchesi will get a second opinion before deciding whether to pursue Tommy John surgery — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) June 22, 2021

Lucchesi, who had been lights out in his last 5 starts, was injured last weekend and Tommy John surgery is a real possibility.

Sources: MRI for Joey Lucchesi revealed a significant tear in the UCL. He will get a second opinion, but Tommy John is obviously a real possibility. Such a tough blow for the Mets and Lucchesi, who had been pitching so well. He had a 1.19 ERA in his last five starts. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) June 22, 2021