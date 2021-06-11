New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom leaves with injury after lowing ERA to 0.56

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Major League Baseball’s most dominant pitcher, Jacob deGrom, has left Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres due to right flexor tendonitis.

deGrom is on pace to have the greatest pitching season of all time as he is 5-2 with a 0.56 ERA through his first 10 starts of the 2021 season.

Let’s hope deGrom is good to go because it has been a lot of fun watching him this season.

