New York Online Sports Betting Makes Splash During Opening Weekend

The first weekend of online sports betting in New York has come and gone, and if the early returns are a sign of things to come, the Empire State is going to blow away the competition in the long run.

The much-anticipated launch of mobile sports wagering occurred at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 8 with four New York sportsbooks taking bets on their mobile apps. The first four online were DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel, and BetRivers.

They launched just in time for the final week of the NFL regular season, which gives plenty of time for sports bettors to get their feet wet before the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Opening Hours Had Hefty Handle

It didn’t take New York long to prove why sports betting industry experts said for a long time that the Empire State would be among the crown jewels of sports betting in the US.

In the first 12 hours of NY sports betting, the four mobile app operators handled a record $5.8 million in wagers. That is slightly more than 2.5 times the amount handled in the same 12-hour period as Pennsylvania, which had the second-highest handle during that time period.

New York $5.8M

Pennsylvania $2.3M

New Jersey $2.1M

Michigan $1.6M

Illinois $1.1M

Arizona $1.0M

Big Bonuses Available

In addition to the excitement of the launch, another contributing factor to the large betting handle was likely the large bonuses and welcome offers available at each of the four sportsbooks.

If you combine the bonuses offered by DraftKings, Caesars, and FanDuel, a new user could receive up to $5,350 in free bets.

Caesars has the most generous offer. Caesars is offering a $300 free bet just for registering and a second free bet equal to 100% of a new user’s initial deposit up to $3,000. One of Ceasars’ ongoing offers is great for NBA fans. If any user bets $100 on an NBA game, they receive a $150 gift card for the NBA Store, which they can use to purchase an authentic NBA jersey.

More NY sportsbooks coming

New York will ultimately have nine live sportsbooks, though the launches of the remaining five are up in the air.

The New York State Gaming Commission gave permission to the first four sportsbooks to launch over the weekend but said the others still need to satisfy statutory and regulatory requirements before they, too, can go live.

The others — BetMGM, WynnBET, Bally Bet, PointsBet, and Resorts World Bet — will launch on a rolling basis as they satisfy those requirements.

Photo courtesy of Steve Jacobson (Its Sports Magazine)