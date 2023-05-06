New York Rangers and Gerard Gallant make shocking decision for 2023-24

According to a report from Larry Brooks, the New York Rangers, and head coach Gerard Gallant have made a shocking decision for the future. Just moments ago, Brooks took to Twitter to report that the Rangers and Gallant have agreed to part ways. Gallant was still under contract for through the 2023-24 season, along with a club option following that season.

BREAKING: Rangers and head coach Gerard Gallant have agreed to part ways, Post has learned. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) May 6, 2023

Why it Matters for New York Rangers and Gerard Gallant

Though the Rangers made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs following the 2022-23 season, they were eliminated by the New Jersey Devils in the first round. Despite advancing to the Eastern Conference Final in the 2021-22 season, the Rangers experienced a noticeable setback in the playoffs during Gallant's second year as coach. The team hired Gallant in June 2021, shortly after he led Canada to a gold medal at the World Championships.

Gallant successfully guided the Rangers to the playoffs in both of his seasons, a significant accomplishment considering where they had been. However, given the higher expectations for this season, the Rangers' playoff performance was considered a letdown.

Rangers GM Chris Drury releases statement

Rangers general manager Chris Drury released the following statement regarding the mutual decision:

“I want to first thank Gerard for his work and commitment to the Rangers during his time as head coach,” general manager Chris Drury said. “I have a ton of respect for Gerard as both a coach and person and truly appreciate everything he did for us on and off the ice these last two seasons. After my evaluation of the season and discussions with Gerard, we mutually came to the conclusion that a change would be beneficial for both parties. I wish he and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin right away.”