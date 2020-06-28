New York sports writer Larry Brooks mocks “arrogant” Red Wings over bad Draft Lottery luck

Detroit Red Wings fans everywhere are still smarting over their team dropping to 4th in the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery despite owning the League’s worst record. To make matters worse, a team that will be competing in the playoffs will be awarded the coveted first overall selection.

And one famed New York sports writer has decided to stir the pot and rub some salt into the wounds.

Larry Brooks, well known for his confrontations with former New York Rangers head coach John Tortorella, penned an article in which he not only writes that nobody is feeling sorry for Detroit (a quick look on social media indicates that’s not the case), but even goes so far as to call them “arrogant”.

“Sorry, no tears are being shed here over the plight of the Red Wings, whose historically bad season got them no more than the fourth-overall pick of the draft as a consequence of the way the pingpong balls bounced in Friday’s lottery drawing.”

“Do you think the Detroit organization, always arrogant in the good times, agonized when the 2016-17 Avalanche, nearly as bad as this year’s Wings, also slid to fourth out of the lottery while the Devils, who had recorded 22 more points than Colorado, scored the first pick?”

It looks as though Brooks is a fan of the current Lottery system, which was designed to keep teams from “tanking” ala Philadelphia 76ers to try and get better draft position.

We’re certainly not sure, however, where the assertion that the Red Wings were “arrogant” during their peak years came from.

But then again, success breeds contempt.

