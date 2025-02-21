New York Yankees Change Long-Standing Facial Hair Policy

The New York Yankees have officially changed their iconic facial hair policy, a rule that has been in place since 1976.

The policy, introduced by then-owner George Steinbrenner and manager Billy Martin, restricted players to only well-groomed mustaches and required that hair could not touch the collar.

This longstanding rule has been the subject of much debate, with many questioning its relevance in modern professional sports.

In a statement from Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner, the team announced that after much internal dialogue, the policy would be updated to allow players and uniformed personnel to sport well-groomed beards.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback. These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years,” Steinbrenner said in his statement.

The statement also highlighted that the final decision rests with Steinbrenner, and after careful consideration, the Yankees will be amending their expectations to permit well-groomed beards moving forward.

“It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy,” Steinbrenner added.

Statement from Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner on the alteration of Yankees facial hair policy:

This change marks a significant cultural shift for the Yankees, who have long prided themselves on a clean-cut, traditional image. With this new direction, the team now embraces more individual expression, while still maintaining their signature professionalism.

The Yankees' No Facial Hair Policy: The policy has been in place since 1976, enforced by George Steinbrenner and Billy Martin.

Yankees' Cultural Shift: The move marks a shift toward more modern grooming standards.

For more on the Yankees' new policy and the cultural implications, check out Hal Steinbrenner’s full statement.