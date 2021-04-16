New York Yankees fans prove they are trash by throwing anything they can find onto field [Video]

by

Sharing is caring!

It only took 13 games for New York Yankees fans to prove once again that they are trash.

Take a look as fans at Yankee Stadium throw baseballs and anything else they can find on the field during Friday night’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

What an absolute embarrassment this is, especially as all of the players were No. 42 to celebrate Jackie Robinson.

Keep it classy, Yankees fans.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.