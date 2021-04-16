New York Yankees fans prove they are trash by throwing anything they can find onto field [Video]

Sharing is caring!

It only took 13 games for New York Yankees fans to prove once again that they are trash.

Take a look as fans at Yankee Stadium throw baseballs and anything else they can find on the field during Friday night’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/RQUpZVPr8I — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 17, 2021

Yankees fans have had enough just 13 games into the season….. pic.twitter.com/v1A2sbqpxw — TodayInSports (@TodayInSports3) April 17, 2021

What an absolute embarrassment this is, especially as all of the players were No. 42 to celebrate Jackie Robinson.

Keep it classy, Yankees fans.