New York Yankees finalizing deal to land MLB All-Star

We are just days away from the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline and according to Jeff Passan, the New York Yankees are about to add some more firepower to their already elite team.

Passan reported just minutes ago that the Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

Passan added that the Yankees will be sending three minor leaguers back to the Royals.

The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City, sources tell ESPN. Three minor leaguers will be headed back to the Royals. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2022

New York Yankees finalizing deal with Kansas City Royals

Andrew Benintendi, who is 28, is hitting .321 with three home runs and 39 RBIs in 92 games with the Royals so far this season.

The former Boston Red Sox gold glover also made his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game this season.

John Heyman is reporting that Benintendi has told “folks” that he will get the vaccination, so the New York Yankees must believe that is the case.

Word is, Benintendi has told folks he will get the vaccination. Trade is final, so Yankees must believe he will. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2022

As it stands, the Yankees have a 66-33 record, which has them in first place in the American League East by 11.5 games over the Toronto Blue Jays.

In terms of all of Major League Baseball, the Yankees have one more win than the Los Angeles Dodgers but the Dodgers have the better winning percentage with a .670 to .667 advantage.

Nation, who do you think is going to win the 2022 World Series? Will the New York Yankees get it done?

