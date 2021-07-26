New York Yankees make trade trade deadline deal with Pirates

by

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 MLB Trade Deadline is just days away and the dealing has already started.

According to reports, the New Yankees have acquired RHP Clay Holmes from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo.

The Yankees have underachieved in a big way this season and it will be interesting to see if they can right the ship before it is too late.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.