The New York Yankees are currently on an epic winning streak but on Thursday night, manager Aaron Boone went on an epic tirade after being tossed from the game.

Boone was pissed after the home plate umpire called what Boone thought was a ball a strike during the Yankees game against the Oakland Athletics.

Fortunately for all of us, Boone’s tirade was all caught on camera!

Check it out!

Aaron Boone gets ejected and goes OFF pic.twitter.com/o7SKjXn2yt — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 27, 2021