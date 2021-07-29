New York Yankees on verge of big splash as MLB trade deadline draws near

As we speak, the New York Yankees, who were favored to win the American League East, are currently 8.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox and word on the street is that they are going to do whatever it takes to make a run.

According to reports, the New York Yankees are making a big splash by trading the Texas Rangers for Joey Gallo. The trade has not officially been completed but it is expected to be finalized on Thursday.

Though Gallo is only batting .223 in 2021, he does have 25 home runs and 55 RBIs.

The return to Texas for OF Joey Gallo and left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez, if the trade is completed as expected, would be 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith, right-hander Glenn Otto and 2B/OF Trevor Hauver, per sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021