Let me begin by saying that I hate the New York Yankees and seeing them have any success at all pains me.

That being said, I love baseball and I love great baseball plays, which is why I am passing along the sweet around-the-horn triple play that they pulled off on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The play itself is highlight-worthy but what really makes it extra special is that it took place in the ninth inning of a tie game.

Check it out.