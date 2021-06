Sharing is caring!

Just days after pulling off a triple play that had never been seen in the history of Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees did it again on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics.

This time, the Yankees, who had a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning, turned a triple play to end the game.

Check it out.

Walk off triple play. Heard about it. pic.twitter.com/qSmZxthiPy — Justin Shackil (@JustinShackil) June 20, 2021