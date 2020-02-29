25.6 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Newcomer Sam Gagner scores first goal with Red Wings

Forward Sam Gagner ties tonight's game up with a power play goal, his first in the Winged Wheel.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It’s his second game in a Detroit Red Wings uniform, and newcomer Sam Gagner is making the most of it.

He scored his first goal tonight as a member of the team since being acquired earlier in the week as part of a trade that sent Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers.

Gagner, parked in the slot, tipped home a shot from defenseman Filip Hronek past Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg to knot the game up 3-3 in the third period.

