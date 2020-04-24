41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Newest Detroit Lion D’Andre Swift reveals Barry Sanders is his favorite RB of all-time

Detroit Lions News

Kerryon Johnson responds after Detroit Lions draft RB D’Andre Swift

Don Drysdale - 0
Sometimes when the best player at a position drops into your lap, you have to welcome him with open arms. That's exactly what the Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

D’Andre Swift comments on being drafted by Detroit Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday night, the Detroit Lions used the No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select RB D'Andre Swift out of...
Read more

After finding out he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, RB D’Andre Swift spoke to the Detroit media for the first time and he knew exactly how to play the crowd.

When Swift was asked who his favorite RB of all-time is, he did not hesitate and said Lions legend Barry Sanders gets the nod. Swift was born 6 months before Sanders retired from football.

By Don Drysdale
