Newest Detroit Lion D’Andre Swift reveals Barry Sanders is his favorite RB of all-time

After finding out he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, RB D’Andre Swift spoke to the Detroit media for the first time and he knew exactly how to play the crowd.
When Swift was asked who his favorite RB of all-time is, he did not hesitate and said Lions legend Barry Sanders gets the nod. Swift was born 6 months before Sanders retired from football.
— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 25, 2020