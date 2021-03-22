Newest Detroit Lions DE Charles Harris reveals message from Sheila Ford Hamp

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have a new defensive end on their roster and his name is Charles Harris.

Last week, the Lions signed Harris to a 1-year, $1.75 million contract, and today, Harris met with the media for the first time since he signed on the dotted line.

During his intro Zoom meeting, Harris revealed what Lions’ owner Sheila Ford Hamp told him.

According to Harris, he and Ford Hamp spoke when he was in the building to sign his new contract and she told him that his role is to get after the quarterback.

“That’s all you have to do for me,” Ford Hamp said.

From Detroit Lions:

Harris spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons after playing his first three NFL seasons (2017-19) with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him with the 22nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He has appeared in 54 career games (nine starts) and has tallied 78 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss.

Defense & Fumbles Table Game Tack Tack Tack Tack Year Tm G Sacks Comb Solo TFL QB Hits 2017 MIA 16 2.0 19 15 5 12 2018 MIA 11 1.0 19 8 2 5 2019 MIA 14 0.5 23 11 3 6 2020 ATL 13 3.0 18 8 3 5 Career 54 6.5 79 42 13 28 3 yr MIA 41 3.5 61 34 10 23 1 yr ATL 13 3.0 18 8 3 5 View Original Table

Generated 3/22/2021. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/22/2021.