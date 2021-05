Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions used the No. 41 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select DT Levi Onwuzurike out of Washington.

Following the pick, Onwuzurike met with the media and he had quite the quote.

“I like fucking people up,” Onwuzurike told reporters. “I like to get off the line and just put my helmet or my hands on an offensive lineman and fuck up an offensive scheme, pretty much. I like pushing ’em back 2, 3 yards and just making ’em feel like shit.”

Alrighty, then!