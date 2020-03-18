32.9 F
Detroit
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Newest Detroit Lions OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s contract details released

By Don Drysdale


Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Newest Detroit Lions OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s contract details released

On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions will be signing former Philadelphia Eagles OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: First NHL Player tests positive for COVID-19

We knew it was just a matter of time but according to Elliotte Friedman, the first NHL player has...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions have called about Denver Broncos S Will Parks

The Detroit Lions could use some help in the safety department and according to reports, they have their eye...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions will be signing former Philadelphia Eagles OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a 5-year deal.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Now, the contract details for Vaitai’s contract have emerged and according to Spotrac, he is getting a 5-year, $45 million deal that includes $20 in guaranteed money all through 2021.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: First NHL Player tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Newest Detroit Lions OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s contract details released

On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions will be signing former Philadelphia Eagles OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: First NHL Player tests positive for COVID-19

Don Drysdale - 0
We knew it was just a matter of time but according to Elliotte Friedman, the first NHL player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions have called about Denver Broncos S Will Parks

Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Lions could use some help in the safety department and according to reports, they have their eye on Denver Broncos S Will...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel lands a new gig

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, former Detroit Lions backup quarterback (and starter when Matthew Stafford got injured) Jeff Driskel is set to sign with the Denver...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Detroit Red Wings defeat Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 to win 1997 Stanley Cup

Don Drysdale - 0
For today's Game of the Day, we turn back the clock to 1997 when the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions have called about Denver Broncos S Will Parks

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Lions could use some help in the safety department and according to reports, they have their eye on Denver Broncos S Will...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel lands a new gig

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, former Detroit Lions backup quarterback (and starter when Matthew Stafford got injured) Jeff Driskel is set to sign with the Denver...
Read more

Devon Kennard posts goodbye message after being released by Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
It came as a bit of a surprise to many but on Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions announced they have released veteran LB Devon...
Read more

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia comment on Devon Kennard release

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions made it official that they have released veteran linebacker, Devon Kennard. Just moments ago, the Lions released a joint...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.