Newest Detroit Lions OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s contract details released

On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions will be signing former Philadelphia Eagles OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a 5-year deal.

Now, the contract details for Vaitai’s contract have emerged and according to Spotrac, he is getting a 5-year, $45 million deal that includes $20 in guaranteed money all through 2021.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai jons the #Lions on a 5 year, $45M contract that includes $20M fully guaranteed all thru 2021. Detroit can get out pretty easily thereafter. Full Breakdown:https://t.co/EJFwjduOjk — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 18, 2020

