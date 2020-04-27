Newest Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus a future Hall of Famer?

41.2 F
On Saturday, during the 5th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions used the No. 166 overall pick to select Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus.

The pick did not go over too well with many Lions fans as Cephus, who is slow (4.73 40-yard dash) was selected ahead of players like Donovan Peoples-Jones, K.J. Hill, and James Proche. Cephus’ 40-yard dash time was actually the slowest time for any wide receiver to run at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

That being said, there is at least one person who absolutely loves this pick for the Lions and that is former NFL executive Gil Brandt. Following the pick, Brandt used a tweet to compare Cephus to NFL Hall of Fame WR, Michael Irvin.

Nation, do you agree with Brandt?

By Arnold Powell
