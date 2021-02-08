Newest Detroit Piston Dennis Smith Jr. has message for the fans

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons officially completed their transaction with the New York Knicks earlier today, sending Derrick Rose to the Big Apple in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and a second round draft pick in 2021.

Shortly afterwards, Smith Jr. took to social media to post a special message of thanks and excitement.

“Thank you to all the fans for the love and support,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m excited to start a new chapter in Detroit and get to work with this organization, my coaches, and teammates. Ready for the opportunity!!

Smith Jr. played collegiately at NC State, and was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the 9th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. He would be sent to the Knicks in late January of 2019 in the deal that brought Kristaps Porziņģis and former Michigan Wolverine Trey Burke to Dallas.

In 159 career games, Smith Jr. has averaged 12.4 points per game and 4.5 assists per game.