Swedish forward Mathias Brome has made his NHL decision, choosing the Detroit Red Wings over the Vancouver Canucks and Washington Capitals.

Brome, 26, was sixth overall in scoring for the Swedish Hockey League with 43 points in 52 games in 2019-20.

For fans looking to familiarize themselves with the newest member of Hockeytown, take a look at some of his video highlights:

Welcome to Detroit, Mathias!