Newest Tigers pitcher Iván Nova excited to play for the "great fans" in Detroit

By Michael Whitaker

Newest Tigers pitcher Iván Nova excited to play for the “great fans” in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP Iván Nova this afternoon. The deal is...
Detroit Tigers agree to terms with RHP Iván Nova

The Detroit Tigers have added to their lineup today. They've agreed to terms with RHP Iván Nova, signing the...
The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP Iván Nova this afternoon. The deal is worth a reported $1.5 million with incentives.

After the deal was signed, Nova, who has played for the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox, expressed his excitement to don the Old English D and to hopefully bring winning baseball back to the Motor City.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play for some historic organizations during my professional career, and joining the Tigers adds to that list in a big way. This is a very exciting day for me, and I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and coaches and working with them to bring winning baseball to the great fans here in Detroit,” he wrote via Twitter.

Welcome aboard, Iván!

