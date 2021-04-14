Newly acquired Richard Panik excited for ‘new chapter’ with Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings swung a major deal on Monday, dealing forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals as part of a package to acquire a 1st and 2nd round draft selection in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

But part of the deal included forwards Richard Panik and Jakub Vrana, both of whom will help to make up for some of the offensive output lost by Mantha’s departure.

Following today’s practice, Panik met with Detroit media members to detail his thoughts of Monday’s trade, as well as what he’s looking forward to in his new home.

“He knows me from when I played in Norfolk, we won a Calder Cup there,” Panik said of GM Steve Yzerman. “He knows how well I can play.”

While playing in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization during Yzerman’s time as GM down south, Panik was part of their AHL affiliate Norfolk Admirals championship winning team in 2012. He began getting his feet wet at the NHL level the following season, and would eventually be dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks.

His career has also included stops with the Arizona Coyotes and of course the Capitals. His offensive output wasn’t what he expected this season, having tallied three goals in 36 games.

“I want to earn a spot on the team,” Panik said. “So far in this season it’s not how I expected, so in these 12 games, I’m going to fo cus on bringing my best game, help the team win some games, and hopefully I’ll make a good impression.”

“I’m excited to be here and obviously it didn’t work out in Washington, but sometimes things don’t click. Hopefully this will be a new chapter and beginning for me, and it will be well for both sides.”

Panik also said he figured he might be part of a trade, seeing as how he had been placed on waivers by the team earlier in the season.

“I was waived a week ago, so I knew I might be part of a trade. I wasn’t sure but I was kind of expecting a move. Like I said, it just didn’t work out for me there…for me this is a new beginning.”

Panik and Vrana will both make their Red Wings debuts tomorrow against the Blackhawks.