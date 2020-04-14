Newly committed Joshua Christopher gives shoutout to Michigan

Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were blindsided late last night when 5-star recruit Joshua Christopher made the surprising choice to commit to Arizona State rather than the Maize and Blue.

And understandably so, there was plenty of frustration coming from fans who felt spurned by a player who would have helped take the program to new heights.

However, Christopher didn’t forget about Michigan, and took to Twitter to give the school he spurned a shoutout:

We’re certainly disappointed with his choice, but wish him the best in the desert.