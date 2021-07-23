Newly drafted Simon Edvinsson, Sebastian Cossa have messages for Red Wings fans [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The Red Wings went back to mining for Swedish defensive gold in the 2021 NHL Draft, selecting towering blue liner Simon Edvinsson with the 6th overall pick.

Of course, the Red Wings just so happen to have a rich history with Swedish players, particularly on the back end with the likes of Nicklas Lidstrom and Niklas Kronwall. He’s also drawn comparisons to another Swedish defenseman by the name of Victor Hedman – you know, the Norris Trophy winner whom Yzerman locked up to a massive extension during his time in Tampa Bay.

Not long after, Yzerman pulled off a move by trading their 23rd overall selection along with two future round picks to the Dallas Stars in exchange for their 15th pick.

With the higher selection, the Red Wings turned their attention to the crease. They selected Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) goaltender Sebastian Cossa, adding the second figure in net to the organization in just over 24 hours following their acquisition of Alex Nedeljkovic from Carolina.

Shortly after the picks were announced, both prospects took to social media to greet their new fan base: