Next Gen Stats shows Detroit Lions crushed NFL Draft in terms of athleticism

Whether or not you like what the Detroit Lions did in the 2022 NFL Draft, you cannot dispute that they got some great athletes.
Here are all of the Lions’ picks:
- 1 (2) Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan – DE
- 1 (12) Jameson Williams – Alabama – WR
- 2 (14) Josh Paschal – Kentucky – DE
- 3 (33) Kerby Joseph – Illinois – S
- 5 (34) James Mitchell – Virginia Tech – TE
- 6 (9) Malcolm Rodriguez – Oklahoma State – ILB
- 6 (39) James Houston IV – Jackson State – OLB
- 7 (16) Chase Lucas – Arizona State – CB
Detroit Lions got some athletes
According to ESPN’s Next Gen Stats, the Lions walked away with the third most-athletic draft class this season.
The only teams ahead of the Lions are the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.
Which NFL teams prioritized athletic traits in the 2022 NFL Draft according to the Next Gen Stats athleticism score?
#1) Eagles – 88
#2) Colts – 86
#3) Lions – 84
#4) Packers – 79
#5) Bengals – 77
Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/O3Yjt88tUA
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 30, 2022
