Next Gen Stats shows Detroit Lions crushed NFL Draft in terms of athleticism

Whether or not you like what the Detroit Lions did in the 2022 NFL Draft, you cannot dispute that they got some great athletes.

Here are all of the Lions’ picks:

Which NFL teams prioritized athletic traits in the 2022 NFL Draft according to the Next Gen Stats athleticism score? #1) Eagles – 88

#2) Colts – 86

#3) Lions – 84

#4) Packers – 79

#5) Bengals – 77

Why Kenneth Walker III Is a Great Draft Pick for the Seattle Seahawks

Though the Seattle Seahawks were rumored to draft a quarterback with the 40th or 41st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they went with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive end Boye Mofe and then Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker had two decent seasons at Wake Forest in a part-time role before transferring to Michigan State for his junior season. He broke out in a big way with the Spartans in 2021, rushing for 1,636 yards and 16 scores. His 50.2% college dominator rating checks in as a 99th-percentile clip, according to PlayerProfiler, and his 4.38 40-yard dash falls in the 98th percentile. On the negative, Walker made just 13 catches in 2021, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t have success on passing downs in the pros.

How does Walker fit in with the Seahawks?

Player Comparisons

numberFire’s Brandon Gdula breaks down Walker’s profile and gives a top comparison.

“The most similar profile to Walker’s is Lamar Miller.”@gdula13 believes Kenneth Walker has a path to produce for the Seahawks, but doesn’t see him as a 3-down feature back #GoHawks | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ERN6mpA0Xt

— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 29, 2022

