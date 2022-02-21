Next step revealed for Oakland Hills Country Club

A fire last week caused extensive damage to the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, with multiple fire departments responding to the site which has been declared almost a “total loss”

The clubhouse, which dates back to 1922, has hosted some of the highest profile names in the game, including the likes of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gary Player, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

And according to Oakland Hills President Rick Palmer, a unanimous decision has been agreed upon by the club’s board of directors to rebuild a replica.

“We are confident about our future and all the great things we hope to achieve,” Palmer said. “Our theme during the south course restoration was forward together and we believe that’s the absolute appropriate theme as we take our next steps in this journey.”

However, Palmer stopped short of saying that the fire was a tragedy, instead using the term for the horrific shooting at Oxford High School in November or the loss of life thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What happened at Oakland Hills was very devastating emotionally,” Palmer said. “But tragedies are Oxford schools and COVID-19. We just lost things.”

– – Quotes via MLive Link – –