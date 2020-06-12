41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...

NFC North team is the odds on favorite to sign Colin Kaepernick for 2020 season

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Will Colin Kaepernick be on an NFL roster for the start of the 2020 regular season?

That is one of the biggest questions in sports right now as Kaepernick’s name is back in the spotlight following former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin‘s murder of George Floyd, who was an unarmed black man.

According to Bovada, the odds are against Kaepernick being on an NFL roster for Week 1 of the 2020 regular season, but if he is, an NFC North team is favored to sign him.

That team is the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are full odds, including the odds of Kaepernick being on an active NFL roster for Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.

 

 

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers included on ‘6 teams that crushed this year’s Draft’ list

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft is in the books and the Detroit Tigers walked away with what looks to be a very solid...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Ex Detroit Tigers announcer Mario Impemba hits back at Twitter troll

Michael Whitaker - 0
Mario Impemba called Detroit Tigers games for 17 years before his career with the team came to an end in 2018 after a physical...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman lands goaltender in latest NHL Mock Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
We still do not know which picks the Detroit Red Wings will have in the 2020 NHL Draft, but we do know they will...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFC North team is the odds on favorite to sign Colin Kaepernick for 2020 season

Arnold Powell - 0
Will Colin Kaepernick be on an NFL roster for the start of the 2020 regular season? That is one of the biggest questions in sports...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions redesigned jerseys have historically clean look [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions old racing stripe logo, you are going to love the jersey created by @petemrogers. As you...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien will kneel during anthem with players

Michael Whitaker - 0
With a renewed nationwide discussion regarding the silent protest originally undertaken by former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, an ever growing list of...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

4 Detroit Lions veterans who are on the roster bubble

Don Drysdale - 0
With the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, we are starting to get a much better idea of what the Detroit Lions roster will...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions’ players have message for Class of 2020 [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
Those of you who either graduated high school or college this year certainly had an interesting and challenging end to this chapter of your...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.