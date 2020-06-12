NFC North team is the odds on favorite to sign Colin Kaepernick for 2020 season

Will Colin Kaepernick be on an NFL roster for the start of the 2020 regular season?

That is one of the biggest questions in sports right now as Kaepernick’s name is back in the spotlight following former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin‘s murder of George Floyd, who was an unarmed black man.

According to Bovada, the odds are against Kaepernick being on an NFL roster for Week 1 of the 2020 regular season, but if he is, an NFC North team is favored to sign him.

That team is the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are full odds, including the odds of Kaepernick being on an active NFL roster for Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.