NFC Playoff clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are already heading into Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season, which means that more teams have a shot at clinching the playoffs this week.
During Week 18, two more NFC teams have a shot at clinching a playoff spot if things go right for them.
Here are the teams that are already in:
- Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title
- Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title – No.1 seed
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title
- Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth
- Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth
- Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth
Here are the playoff scenarios for Week 18: As you can see, there are two teams fighting for one spot.
