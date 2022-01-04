NFC Playoff clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are already heading into Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season, which means that more teams have a shot at clinching the playoffs this week.

During Week 18, two more NFC teams have a shot at clinching a playoff spot if things go right for them.

Here are the teams that are already in:

Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title – No.1 seed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title

Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

Here are the playoff scenarios for Week 18: As you can see, there are two teams fighting for one spot.