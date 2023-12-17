Detroit Sports Nation Logo

NFC Playoff Picture: Detroit Lions closing in on goals following win over Broncos

Well, that was fun! On Saturday night, the Detroit Lions had their work cut out for them when they hosted a red-hot Denver Broncos team at Ford Field, and to say they rose to the occasion would be an understatement. After a slow first quarter, the Lions erupted for 21 second-quarter points on their way to a 42-17 win. With that win, the Lions are now 10-4 on the season, and they are closing in on a playoff spot and an NFC North division title.

Current NFC Playoff Picture

Following their win over the Broncos, coupled with the Vikings' loss to the Bengals earlier in the day, the Lions now hold a 3-game lead in the NFC North. The Lions' magic number is now down to 1 over both the Vikings and the Packers.

NFC North Standings (Following Saturday's Games)

  1. Detroit Lions: 10-4
  2. Minnesota Vikings: 7-7
  3. Green Bay Packers: 6-7
  4. Chicago Bears: 5-8

NFC Divison Leaders

  1. San Francisco 49ers: 10-3
  2. Dallas Cowboys: 10-3
  3. Detroit Lions: 10-4
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-7

Wild Card Standings

  1. Philadelphia Eagles: 10-3
  2. Minnesota Vikings: 7-7
  3. Green Bay Packers: 6-7
  4. Los Angeles Rams: 6-7
  5. Seattle Seahawks: 6-7
  6. Atlanta Falcons: 6-7
  7. New Orleans Saints: 6-7
Bottom Line: One Week at a Time

Yes, the Lions took another step toward reaching their goal of winning the NFC North by beating the Broncos on Saturday night, but that does not mean their work is done. The Lions can clinch a playoff spot depending on what happens on Sunday and Monday, but, more importantly, they can clinch the NFC North with a win next week in Minnesota. You can bet Dan Campbell will have his men ready for what will be a hostile environment.

