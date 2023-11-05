NFC Playoff Picture Following Week 9: Detroit Lions Sitting Pretty

The Detroit Lions, who enjoyed their bye week in Week 9, maintain their position at the top of the NFC North with a 6-2 record. The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers both secured wins, and while the Lions hold a 1.5-game lead, the Vikings have a favorable schedule, including two matchups against Detroit in the season's final three games.

Eye On the Prize

In the broader NFC Playoff scenario, thanks to the Seattle Seahawks‘ loss to the Ravens, the Lions have a one-game cushion for the second seed, with the Philadelphia Eagles leading the conference at 8-1. The Lions' quest for the top seed remains a possibility, given the Eagles' tough schedule ahead.

Current NFC Playoff Standings

Division Leaders (No. 1 seed receives a Bye in Opening Round)

Eagles 8-1 Lions 6-2 49ers 5-3 Saints 5-4

Wild Card Leaders

Seahawks 5-3 Cowboys 5-3 Vikings 5-4 Commanders 4-5 Falcons 4-5 Buccaneers 3-5 Packers 3-5 Rams: 3-6

Who Would The Lions Play?

If the NFL Playoffs started today, the No. 2 seed Detroit Lions would host the No. 6 seed Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Bottom Line: A Promising Position

The Detroit Lions find themselves in an enviable position as they lead the NFC North and hold the second seed in the overall NFC Playoff race. The coming weeks will present a challenge, with the Lions aiming to secure a higher seed and possibly contend for the top spot in the conference. The playoff race is heating up, and Detroit is poised for an exciting journey in the quest for postseason success.