As we head into Week 17 of the NFL season, the NFC playoff race is heating up. The Detroit Lions, who have clinched a playoff berth, are in a strong position as they push for a top seed and a potential division win. However, they face some stiff competition as other teams, including the Eagles, Rams, and Vikings, are also jockeying for position.

Here’s a look at the current NFC playoff picture heading into Week 17:

Team Make Playoffs Win Division Earn No. 1 Seed 1. Lions 100.0% 76.3% 76.2% 2. Eagles 100.0% 97.7% 4.0% 3. Rams 80.2% 80.2% 0.0% 4. Falcons 49.8% 49.8% 0.0% 5. Packers 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 6. Vikings 100.0% 23.7% 19.8% 7. Commanders 93.5% 2.3% 0.0% 8. Buccaneers 56.7% 50.2% 0.0% 9. Seahawks 19.8% 19.8% 0.0%

Detroit Lions’ Playoff Push

The Detroit Lions currently lead the NFC in the playoff race with a 100% chance of making the postseason. However, they are still in contention for the NFC North division title and the number one overall seed. As of now, they have a 76.3% chance to win the division and a 76.2% chance to secure the top spot in the NFC.

With their current form, the Lions could have a major say in the final playoff positioning, especially if they can continue to perform well in the final stretch of the season.

Other Key NFC Teams to Watch

The Philadelphia Eagles are also in a strong position, with a 100% chance to make the playoffs and a 97.7% chance to win the NFC East. However, they need a miracle for the No. 1 seed, holding only a 4.0% chance to earn that top spot.

The Rams, with an 80.2% chance to make the playoffs, are still in the mix for both a division win and a playoff spot, making them a dangerous team in the wild-card race.

Meanwhile, teams like the Vikings and Commanders are also hanging on to playoff hopes. The Vikings have already secured a spot in the postseason, but they are still in a tight race for the division and a top seed. The Commanders have a 93.5% chance of making the playoffs, and their performance over the next few weeks could play a crucial role in their playoff future.

As we head into the final weeks of the regular season, the playoff picture is far from settled, and the Detroit Lions have a big role to play as they aim for the best possible positioning.

Stay tuned for updates as the race for the NFC playoffs intensifies.