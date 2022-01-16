in NFL

NFC Wild Card Round: How to watch and stream Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Here is all of the info you need to know for today’s game.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: CBS/Nickelodeon

Streaming Option: Amazon Prime/Yahoo Sports app

Radio Option: Westwood One

Point Spread: Dallas -3

Over/Under: 51

 

PREDICTION

This one should be an absolute battle and it sure seems like everybody and their brother is picking the 49ers to upset the Cowboys.

Personally, I have been high on Dallas since Day 1 and they have not given me a reason to doubt them.

San Francisco 49ers 23 (Under 51)

Dallas Cowboys 27 (-3)

What do you think?

