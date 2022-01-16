NFC Wild Card Round: How to watch and stream Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Here is all of the info you need to know for today’s game.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 16
Time: 4:30 PM ET
TV: CBS/Nickelodeon
Streaming Option: Amazon Prime/Yahoo Sports app
Radio Option: Westwood One
Point Spread: Dallas -3
Over/Under: 51
PREDICTION
This one should be an absolute battle and it sure seems like everybody and their brother is picking the 49ers to upset the Cowboys.
Personally, I have been high on Dallas since Day 1 and they have not given me a reason to doubt them.
San Francisco 49ers 23 (Under 51)
Dallas Cowboys 27 (-3)
