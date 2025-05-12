NFL Referee Brad Allen 2023 NFL Power Rankings How to watch the 2023 NFL Honors Salary Cap Increase NFL Reveals First Game of 2024 Monday Night Football Falcons Shedeur Sanders prank call

NFL Drops Ball With Season-Opening Game for 2025 Regular Season

The NFL revealed its 2025 season opener — Eagles vs. Cowboys — and fans aren’t thrilled. With better options available, did the league drop the ball?

We’re just days away from the official release of the full 2025 NFL schedule, but the league couldn’t resist revealing the opening game for the season — and honestly, it’s a bit of a letdown.

As expected, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the year on Thursday Night Football, but instead of facing a rising contender or playoff rematch, they’ll square off against… the Dallas Cowboys?

That’s right — the same Cowboys team that went 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs entirely.

So Many Better Options Left on the Table

With potential opponents like the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, or even the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL had a golden opportunity to give fans a high-stakes, meaningful opener featuring two playoff teams or an upstart challenger. Instead, they opted for a marquee logo over meaningful competition.

And look, we get it. It’s still the NFL. People will tune in. The numbers will be strong. But the decision feels like a missed opportunity to start the year with a bang.

The Bottom Line

The Eagles deserve a worthy opponent for their title defense debut. Instead, we’re getting another round of Eagles-Cowboys — a rivalry that’s lost some of its juice given where Dallas is right now. NFL schedule-makers dropped the ball here, and fans are right to be underwhelmed.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

