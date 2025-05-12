NFL To Leak Multiple 2025 Regular-Season Games on Monday

The NFL will leak select 2025 games each day this week ahead of the full schedule release. Here's when and where to expect announcements from networks.

We’re officially in NFL schedule release week, and if you’re anxiously refreshing Twitter hoping for juicy matchup leaks, you’re in luck — the league is purposely rolling out games early this year, one announcement at a time.

While the full 2025 NFL schedule drops Thursday night, fans won’t have to wait that long to get a sneak peek at some key matchups. Here’s a look at how the NFL plans to leak specific games this week — and when you can expect to hear about them.

Monday, May 12: Early Morning Leaks Begin

7 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET – NBC will reveal select games during the “Today Show”

FOX will also announce select matchups (exact time TBD)

Prime Video is expected to join in as well, announcing a few of its marquee games

Already, the first official matchup has been revealed:

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season — a decision that’s already sparked some mixed reactions across the fan base.

More Leaks Coming Daily

This year, the NFL is leaning into the hype, spreading out game reveals through multiple platforms and networks. It’s a calculated rollout that keeps fans engaged throughout the week instead of dumping the full schedule all at once.

As usual, insiders like Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, and NFL Network reporters will be sharing bits and pieces as teams start to “leak” their prime time games and marquee matchups.

The Bottom Line

If you’re a diehard fan hoping to plan road trips, tailgates, or just circle revenge games, keep your notifications on. The NFL is stretching this schedule release out all week, and Monday is just the beginning.