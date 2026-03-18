Report: NFL Makes Major Change to 2026 Opening Week Schedule

The NFL is making a notable change to how it kicks off the 2026 regular season, and it all comes down to scheduling rules that many fans may not even realize exist.

According to reports, the league will open the 2026 season on a Wednesday night, rather than its traditional Thursday night kickoff.

Why the Change?

The shift is tied to the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, which restricts the NFL from airing games on Friday nights and Saturdays during certain parts of the fall to protect high school and college football.

Here’s the key issue:

In 2024 and 2025, the NFL was able to use a Thursday-Friday opening week format because the calendar allowed it

In 2026, Week 1’s Friday falls on the second Friday of September

That date triggers the broadcasting restriction, meaning the NFL cannot schedule a Friday night game

As a result, the league had to adjust and landed on Wednesday as the solution.

What the New Schedule Looks Like

Here’s how Week 1 is shaping up:

Wednesday Night: Season opener on NBC

Season opener on NBC Thursday: International game in Melbourne (platform TBD)

International game in Melbourne (platform TBD) No Friday Game: Due to federal restrictions

Additionally, the NFL’s planned international game in Brazil will not take place during Week 1 and is expected to be moved to Week 3.

What It Means for Fans

This change may feel unusual, but it’s a rare example of how external factors, like federal law, can directly impact the NFL schedule.

For fans, it means:

An earlier-than-usual kickoff to the season

A unique midweek primetime opener

A slightly reshuffled international schedule

Bottom Line

The NFL isn’t reinventing the wheel, it’s simply adapting.

With scheduling restrictions preventing a Friday night game, the league is getting creative by shifting its traditional opener to Wednesday. It’s a small tweak, but one that will definitely catch fans’ attention when the 2026 season kicks off.