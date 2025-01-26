NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

The Detroit Lions' playoff run came to a heartbreaking end in the Divisional Round against the Washington Commanders. However, a recent admission by the NFL has reignited frustration for Lions fans, as it has been revealed that a missed penalty may have been a key turning point in the game that ultimately led to their loss.

The Controversial Play

During the game, with just over five minutes remaining in the first half, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff overthrew a pass, allowing Washington's safety Quan Martin to intercept the ball. As Martin began his return for a touchdown, Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu delivered a brutal hit to Goff's head, knocking him out of the play.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1883260321705697541?

Goff would later be evaluated for a concussion, missing the following series but eventually clearing concussion protocol to return to the game. However, the damage had already been done. Despite Luvu’s hit to the head, no penalty was called on the play. The interception return for a touchdown stood, and the Lions found themselves down 24-14 instead of having the ball 15 yards back from the spot of the foul.

NFL Admits Mistake

The NFL has since admitted that the hit to Goff's head should have resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. The fine of $16,883 imposed on Luvu for the hit was for roughing the passer with a hit to the head/neck area. Had a penalty been called, Martin’s touchdown would have been nullified, and the Lions would have gained possession of the ball with better field position.

Could It Have Changed The Outcome?

While it’s impossible to say for certain, the missed penalty undeniably altered the course of the game. With the Lions trailing 17-14 and the defense struggling to contain the Commanders, the play seemed to be a critical moment. Had the penalty been enforced, Detroit would have retained possession and likely had a chance to regain the lead before halftime. Instead, the Lions were forced to play from behind, eventually falling 45-31.

Though the Lions’ defense struggled all night, this missed call still stings. Who knows what might have happened had the penalty been rightfully called, but with the NFL’s admission of the mistake, fans and players alike can’t help but feel that the game may have been forever altered by this blown call. The Lions will have to shift their focus to the offseason and begin preparing for a new season with hopes of overcoming the disappointments of this year.