fb
Friday, November 15, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsNFL Agent Weighs In On Detroit Lions 'Classy' Gesture
Detroit Lions

NFL Agent Weighs In On Detroit Lions ‘Classy’ Gesture

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
30

An NFL agent recently spoke to JC Sports, praising the Detroit Lions for a “classy gesture” they made regarding newly acquired pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. According to the agent, the Lions went above and beyond in showing empathy and respect for their new player when they gave him personal time off, even though it wasn't required.

Smith, who was recently traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Lions, had been unable to travel to his home in Florida to assess the damage caused by a hurricane that hit the region. The timing of the trade coincided with Cleveland's BYE week, and the Lions took it upon themselves to allow Smith some time away from football to deal with personal matters.

Dan Campbell Brian Branch

An NFL agent, who spoke anonymously to JC Sports, commented on the Lions' actions, noting how rare and significant such a move is. “They didn’t need to do that, but they did it because they respect players. That goes a long way,” the agent said. “Not many teams would do that, truthfully.”

This kind of gesture speaks volumes about the culture the Detroit Lions are building under head coach Dan Campbell. The move reflects a sense of understanding and compassion, reinforcing the team's commitment not just to winning, but to supporting the well-being of their players.

For Smith, the time off provided him with the opportunity to deal with a difficult personal situation. He expressed his gratitude and acknowledged that he was appreciative of the Lions' approach, which allowed him to take care of family matters without the added stress of football obligations.

As the Lions continue to make strides toward their playoff aspirations, it's clear that this gesture has left a positive impression. In an era where teams are often criticized for treating players merely as assets, Detroit's approach to humanizing the experience is a refreshing reminder of the power of respect in sports.

Previous article
Why Jared Goff Is Rooting Hard for Michigan QB Davis Warren
Next article
Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds and Predictions Heading Into Week 11
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jeff Bilbrey on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions