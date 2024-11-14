NFL Agent Weighs In On Detroit Lions ‘Classy’ Gesture

An NFL agent recently spoke to JC Sports, praising the Detroit Lions for a “classy gesture” they made regarding newly acquired pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. According to the agent, the Lions went above and beyond in showing empathy and respect for their new player when they gave him personal time off, even though it wasn't required.

Smith, who was recently traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Lions, had been unable to travel to his home in Florida to assess the damage caused by a hurricane that hit the region. The timing of the trade coincided with Cleveland's BYE week, and the Lions took it upon themselves to allow Smith some time away from football to deal with personal matters.

An NFL agent, who spoke anonymously to JC Sports, commented on the Lions' actions, noting how rare and significant such a move is. “They didn’t need to do that, but they did it because they respect players. That goes a long way,” the agent said. “Not many teams would do that, truthfully.”

This kind of gesture speaks volumes about the culture the Detroit Lions are building under head coach Dan Campbell. The move reflects a sense of understanding and compassion, reinforcing the team's commitment not just to winning, but to supporting the well-being of their players.

For Smith, the time off provided him with the opportunity to deal with a difficult personal situation. He expressed his gratitude and acknowledged that he was appreciative of the Lions' approach, which allowed him to take care of family matters without the added stress of football obligations.

As the Lions continue to make strides toward their playoff aspirations, it's clear that this gesture has left a positive impression. In an era where teams are often criticized for treating players merely as assets, Detroit's approach to humanizing the experience is a refreshing reminder of the power of respect in sports.