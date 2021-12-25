NFL All-Time Records on Christmas Day

Merry Christmas!

In case you were wondering which NFL teams have the best records on Christmas Day, we have you covered!

According to NFL Stats, the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers both have a 2-0 record on Christmas Day, while the Las Vegas Raiders and our Detroit Lions are both 0-2.

Enjoy today’s games!

All-Time Records on Christmas Eagles: 2-0

Steelers: 2-0

Chargers: 1-0

Saints: 1-0

Jets: 1-0

Broncos: 2-1

Chiefs: 2-1

Dolphins: 2-1

Titans: 2-2

Cardinals: 1-1

Ravens: 1-1

Bears: 1-1

Packers: 1-1

Cowboys: 2-3

Vikings: 1-3

Bengals: 0-1

Texans: 0-1

49ers: 0-1

Lions: 0-2

Raiders: 0-2 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 25, 2021