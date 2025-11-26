NFL Unveils Special Footballs for 2026 Season

The NFL is rolling out something pretty cool and pretty historic to celebrate the United States turning 250 years old. And yes, that celebration is going to show up on the field, on the merch, and even in every referee’s coin toss starting in early 2026.

Let’s break down what’s coming.

A League-Wide Birthday Party

The NFL announced Wednesday that it will officially join the White House’s Salute to America 250 Task Force and help mark the country’s 250th birthday throughout the 2026 season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell put it pretty simply:

“The NFL is proud to participate in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary… We are excited to honor our country’s history and celebrate our collective future.”

Starting in Week 18 of this season (Jan. 3–4), teams will begin using specially designed footballs embossed with the America 250 logo. Those balls will then be used all the way through Super Bowl LX and continue into the entire 2026 NFL season.

What Fans Will See on Game Day

This isn’t just about footballs. The league is going big:

Co-branded America 250 footballs

Special end zone markings across every NFL stadium

across every NFL stadium Commemorative coin toss coins for referees

for referees America 250 fan gear available in team shops

NFL teams reportedly already have the special footballs in hand, meaning the aesthetic changes are ready to go live immediately in Week 18.

A Celebration Years in the Making

The NFL has been planning for this since 2021, when it began coordinating with the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. Now, the league is officially flipping the switch and turning every game into a piece of the country’s 250th birthday celebration.

It’s not every day we get to see the NFL weave American history directly into its game presentation. But with America turning 250, the league is making sure the moment gets the spotlight it deserves.